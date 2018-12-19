Anthony Chalhoub, CEO of luxury retailer Chalhoub Group, dies at 63

Anthony Chalhoub, co-CEO of Middle East retailer Chalhoub Group, has passed away Monday from cancer, at the age of 63, according to a company statement.

Founded in 1955 by his parents, the Chalhoub Group operates over 600 luxury boutiques in the region, including Dior, Louis Vuitton and Fendi. In total, the company employs 12,000 people across 14 countries.

“Anthony was an extraordinary man and a fearless leader driven by passion and determination. We will always remember his humanitarian spirit, honesty, humility and kindness; and we will continue to live by his legacy and values forever”, wrote the company on its official Instagram account.