Anthropologie Group CEO David McCreight resigns

Urban Outfitters, Inc. has announced that David McCreight, CEO Anthropologie Group and President, URBN will leave the company on April 27, 2018. The company added that going forward Hillary Super, Anthropologie Group President, apparel and accessories, which includes beauty and BHLDN, in partnership with Andrew Carnie, Anthropologie Group President, home, garden and international, will lead the brand.

“We thank David for his six years of service to the company during which time the Anthropologie group opened 60 stores and grew revenue by over 35 percent,” said Richard A. Hayne, CEO of Urban Outfitters in a statement, adding, “Both Hillary and Andrew are strong leaders and excellent merchants with a solid understanding of the Anthropologie customer.”

Urban Outfitters, Inc. operated 247 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada, and Europe and websites; 226 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 132 Free People stores in the United States and Canada, catalogs and websites and 10 Food and Beverage restaurants, as of March 31, 2018.

Picture:Anthropologie website