Antoine Huizinga promoted as the new MD of Björn Borg Benelux

Björn Borg has announced that on June 1, 2017, Antoine Huizinga, former sales director at Björn Borg Benelux would take the helm as the new Managing Director for Björn Borg Benelux. He steps into the position vacated by former MD Luc Versmissen.

“Antoine has done a fantastic job both as sales director for Björn Borg Sport and as export director for Björn Borg Group and is a great match also with his previous background within Puma. I am delighted to be able to announce his promotion today and would also like to take the opportunity to thank Luc for his hard work and contribution to building our brand in the Benelux region for the past thirteen years,” said Henrik Bunge, CEO Björn Borg Group in a statement, commenting on Huizinga’s promotion.

The company added that Huizinga is an appreciated manager that has worked within the company for six years. Versmissen will leave the company as of July 1, 2017.

Picture credit:Björn Borg