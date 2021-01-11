Aqua and Rock confirms new company director

Premium British sustainable fashion brand Aqua and Rock has appointed Simon Richard Wilson Hoyle as its new company director.

Founded in 2019 by Dea Baker, the independent brand offers a mix of clothing, interiors and accessories that are all sustainably sourced and produced.

Hoyle, who specialises in business management and has successfully advised many businesses in achieving their potential and becoming more profitable and financially secure, will join Aqua and Rock on a full-time basis to run all the business management of the brand.

Commenting on joining as a director, Hoyle said in a statement: “After following the success of Aqua and Rock over the last twelve months and meeting Dea Baker, I knew that this was the business for me and I am delighted to be joining Dea and her team.”

Hoyle has worked at several financial companies, including Norwich Union (Aviva), advising companies on tax and trusts, and then became a partner in a fee-based Financial Planning firm.

Dea Baker, founder of Aqua and Rock, added: “We are extremely happy to have him on board. It will be great to have someone with his financial background and expertise to guide Aqua & Rock to even more success in the future.”

Images: courtesy of Aqua and Rock