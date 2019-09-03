Arcadia COO David Shepherd retires

Arcadia chief operating officer David Shepherd has retired after 25 years at the company.

Shepherd held the role of COO since 2012 and additionally sat on the Arcadia board where he focussed on driving international operations, group sourcing and supply chain. Prior to that, he spent over 13 years as brand director at Topman contributing to both its expansion globally and delivering significant financial contribution to the group.

Arcadia, which owns Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Wallis, Evans and Burton, is one of many UK companies currently undergoing a restructuring in the form of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

Last week, the Sunday Times reported that Arcadia owner Sir Philip Green was considering breaking up the brands in his group so they could be sold separately over time.

A spokerson from Arcadia denied the claims, however, calling them “incorrect and unfounded.”