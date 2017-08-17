Arcadia Group names new creative director for Topshop/Topman

London - Arcadia Group has appointed David Hagglund as creative director for Topshop/Topman. Hagglund, who currently runs his own creative agency in Stockholm, is set to take on the newly created role September 4, together with Topshop/Topman recently appointed CEO, Paul Price.

The move sees the fashion group combining the creative director roles for Topshop and Topman, which were previously overseen by Kate Phelan and Gordon Richardson respectively. The two are set to exit the business later this year. “Arcadia Group would like to thank them for their contribution and commitment to both brands over a number of years,” said the company in a statement.

Hagglund brings years of industry experience to the new, having worked for a wide range of clients including Hugo Boss and H&M. Prior to launching his own creative agency, Hagglund was Managing Director at Storakers McCann. He also served as an art director at Vogue Paris. “The appointment of David Hagglund, in the newly combined role, continues to mark the start of a new era for Topshop Topman in moving both brands forward in their ongoing global expansion,” said Sir Philip Green, chairman, and owner of Arcadia Group on the appointment.

“I am delighted to welcome David who will be joining Paul Price, our new CEO, on the same day and I look forward to working with them both to drive the business forward.” Price, who currently serves as chief merchandising officer at Burberry, was previously named CEO of Topshop/Topman last month.

Photo: Topshop, website