Arcadia Group taps Burberry's Paul Price as CEO of Topshop

Sir Philip Green has poached Paul Price, Chief Merchandising Officer at Burberry, to take over the helm of Arcadia Group's leading high street chain, Topshop.

Price is set to replace Mary Homer, who left her role as CEO in March to take up the reins at The White Company. In his new role as head of Topshop/Topman, which Price is set to begin on September 4, he will be in charge of boosting the retailer's sales, while driving it's overseas expansion. Philip Cooke, Topman's managing director, is set to remain in his role.

"I believe Paul will be a great catalyst in leading the next phase of Topshop/Topman's global expansion," said Green in a statement on the new appointment. Price brings with him years of experience working in the industry, after serving at Burberry for close to ten years. Prior to joining the team at Burberry, Price held a number of senior roles at Lucky Brand Jeans, Williams Sonoma and Banana Republic.

The new appointment follows on from Sir Philip Green's most recent hire. Earlier this week, Green appointed Karren Brady to chair his Taveta holding company.