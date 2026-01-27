Arc’teryx appoints new chief brand officer and head of EMEA

North Vancouver-based technical outdoor brand Arc’teryx has appointed Avery Baker, former president and chief brand officer of Tommy Hilfiger, to the newly created position of chief brand officer. Additionally, Tobia Prevedello, a former Celine executive, is joining as head of EMEA, reports trade publication WWD.

The appointments underscore Arc’teryx's growth ambitions in North America, EMEA, APAC and Greater China. Baker will report to CEO Stuart Haselden and will be responsible for global brand strategy; marketing; communications; and the establishment of a consumer experience team. She will collaborate with global and regional teams to further develop the brand vision for the snow, trail and climb categories. Baker will relocate to Vancouver for the role in the summer of 2027.

Prevedello will lead the EMEA region. He was most recently the managing director for EMEA at Celine (LVMH), where he was responsible for regional strategy, operations and performance. According to Arc’teryx, his experience in managing complex international organisations is crucial for the brand's further expansion in the region.

The appointments follow previous expansions of the management team, including Matt Bolte as chief merchandising officer, Marissa Pardini as general manager of Veilance and Ben Stubbington as creative director of Veilance.