Area names Nicholas Aburn as creative director

Two days after the departure of co-founder and creative director Piotrek Panszczyk, Area has appointed Nicholas Aburn as his successor. Aburn has over 12 years of experience at leading fashion houses such as Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, and Tom Ford.

The designer has been working as a senior couture designer at Balenciaga in Paris since June 2022. Prior to this, he spent nearly four years as a senior womenswear designer at Alexander Wang Inc. and over four years as a designer at Tom Ford. He began his career as an assistant designer for womenswear and VIP dressing at Tom Ford. The Maryland-born designer earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Central Saint Martins in London.

With this appointment, Aburn returns to the US. "New York always inspires me with its unique blend of raw energy and glamour. Area embodies that spirit, and I'm eager to bring the brand back to its origins," said Aburn.

Co-founder Beckett Fogg is enthusiastic about Aburn's arrival, emphasising in a statement: "His vision for the evolution of Area will strengthen the brand and lead us into an exciting new chapter."

Fogg and Panszczyk founded Area after graduating from Parsons School of Design. Panszczyk previously studied Fashion Design at the ArtEZ University of the Arts in Arnhem. With experience at Calvin Klein Collection and Chloé, they built the brand together into a global success.

Founded in 2014, Area, once known as 'New York's best kept secret', evolved from a niche brand into a globally recognised fashion house. The label was initially known for its avant-garde designs and experimental approach to luxury, making it a favourite among insiders and fashion connoisseurs.

Through their innovative approach, Area has reached various prestigious platforms, including the finals of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Prize in 2016 and the LVMH Prize in 2020. Through strategic collaborations and a distinctive aesthetic, Area quickly positioned itself as an influential player within the fashion industry.