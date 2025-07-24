Arena appoints former Olympic swimmer Mark Pinger as CBO

Italian swimwear specialist Arena SpA has appointed Mark Pinger as its new chief brand officer (CBO). The former German Olympic swimmer, who has managed Arena's US business as general manager since 2016, will assume his new role on 1 October. The company announced the news on Thursday.

As CBO, Pinger will join the company's executive leadership team. He will be based at the global headquarters in Tolentino. Pinger will be responsible for product development, licensing, and brand and sports marketing. He will work closely with teams across all markets. This collaboration aims to further strengthen Arena's presence in competitive swimming, fitness swimming and beachwear.

Arena CEO Peter Graschi explained the personnel decision. "Mark's development from Olympic swimmer to chief brand officer demonstrates his great passion for swimming and his close relationship with Arena, the brand that accompanied him during his time on the German national team," he said in a statement. "I am very pleased that Mark will lead our global product and brand organisation."