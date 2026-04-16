Argyle Haus of Apparel appoints new vice president of operations

Los Angeles-based fashion business incubator and full-service apparel manufacturer Argyle Haus of Apparel has named industry veteran Sheila Martinez as its new vice president of operations.

Martinez has more than 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, with a background spanning technical design, apparel development, production, and retail marketing. In 2013, she founded U & I Brand Development, a fashion design and development firm where she led product creation and guided brands from concept through execution.

In her new role at Argyle Haus of Apparel, Martinez will oversee all operational functions across the company, “ensuring efficiency, scalability, and continued excellence in service delivery”.

In addition, Martinez will work closely with Houman Salem, chief executive of Argyle Haus of Apparel, to support the company’s growth and strengthen its position as a premier partner for both fashion startups and established brands.

Commenting on the appointment, Salem said in a statement: “Bringing Sheila onto the team is a major milestone for Argyle. We’ve reached a level of growth where we are able to attract and bring on seasoned executives with deep industry expertise.

“Sheila’s background across design, development, and production aligns perfectly with our vertically integrated model. She understands what it takes to bring a product to market successfully, and that perspective is invaluable as we continue to scale.”

Argyle Haus of Apparel, founded in 2014, has supported the launch of more than 1,000 brands by providing end-to-end services, including fashion design, apparel development, manufacturing, and strategic consulting, all under one roof in Los Angeles.