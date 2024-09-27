Arkk Copenhagen: Co-founder takes over CEO position

Kasper Høj Rasmussen takes over the role of CEO at Arkk Copenhagen.

According to his own statements on the career network Linkedin, Høj Rasmussen has held this position since the beginning of September. For the past nine years, the co-founder of the Danish shoe brand has been responsible for sales and creative direction. Marco Formentini, who previously worked for Arkk for two years, has held the role of creative director since January.

Thomas Refdahl, who founded the company together with Høj Rasmussen in 2014, stepped down from his position as CEO, which he had held since the beginning, five months ago. At the time, he explained on Linkedin that he had made the decision to start a new chapter in his life and start an advertising company, but that he would remain on the brand's board of directors.

Arkk has its own store in Copenhagen, is present online in 80 countries and in physical stores in 40 countries with around 2,000 retail partners. One of the partners is the Berlin-based online retailer Zalando, with whom the brand exclusively released the 'Waste Zero Soft Yellow' sneaker on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.