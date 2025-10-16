Armani Group: Giuseppe Marsocci appointed new CEO

Giuseppe Marsocci is the new CEO of Armani. As announced by the company in a statement, the appointment of Giuseppe Marsocci as chief executive officer of the Armani Group is effective immediately and includes his concurrent entry onto the board of directors.

Marsocci joined Armani Group in 2003

The 61-year-old manager from Turin has over 35 years of experience in the fashion and luxury sector. He has spent 23 of those years within the Armani Group in roles of increasing responsibility between Milan and international offices. This includes his time in New York, where he held the position of CEO of America. “Since 2019, he has directly supported Mr Armani in the global management of the business as deputy general manager and global chief commercial officer,” the statement reads.

“His international professional experience, deep knowledge of the sector and the company, discretion, loyalty and team spirit, together with his closeness to Mr Armani in recent years, make Giuseppe the most natural choice to ensure continuity of the path outlined by the founder,” emphasised Leo Dell'Orco, chairman of the board of directors.

Marsocci to report to board of directors chaired by Leo Dell’Orco

Proposed unanimously by the Armani Foundation, Marsocci will report to the board of directors chaired by Leo Dell’Orco, on which Silvana Armani will be appointed as vice chairman.

The appointment confirms the united desire of the Armani family to continue the project that Giorgio Armani built and has sustained for 50 years, “in accordance with the founding principles and the directions of continuity outlined by the founder himself,” explains the management.

In the coming weeks, the board of directors of Giorgio Armani Spa will take its final form upon the completion of testamentary procedures. However, the decision was made to proceed now by anticipating the appointment of the chief executive officer. This is to initiate the new course without any interruption in the company's management, the note states.

“I thank the Foundation, the board of directors and the Armani family for the trust they have placed in me. It is a project of extraordinary importance, ensuring continuity and enhancing one of the most prestigious Made in Italy brands in the world. The brand has elevated itself beyond a simple trademark for customers and the market, rightfully acquiring the value of a lifestyle brand.

The objective is challenging, especially in a luxury market that is deeply reflecting on itself. It is achievable, however, thanks to the fundamental contribution of an excellent team of clients, suppliers, partners and passionate collaborators worldwide, particularly in Milan. Many of them have been close to Mr Armani for many years. Together, we will do everything to perpetuate his business model and his idea of beauty. We will carry it forward with consistency and sensitivity, taking into account the values and expectations of a changing world,” commented Marsocci.

Directly reporting to Giorgio Armani for past six years

The manager holds a degree in Economics and Business from the University of Turin. His first professional roles were in sales, marketing and brand management at the GFT Group in Turin, a licensee for Valentino; Dior; Ungaro; Stone Island and Armani itself. Other significant experiences include five years at Fila Sport (Hdp Group) as head of international business development. He then joined the Armani Group directly in 2003, holding roles of increasing responsibility at both the Milan headquarters and international branches.

These roles included: commercial director of Armani Collezioni; CEO of the Swiss subsidiary (formerly the logistics and customer service base for all foreign markets); and global director of diffusion/wholesale lines. He also spent over ten years at the New York office, first as president of Trimil US, a Zegna/Armani joint venture, before becoming CEO of the Americas from 2014 to 2019.

For the past six years, until today, he has been the group's deputy general manager and global chief commercial officer, reporting directly to Mr Armani. He has served on numerous company boards, including as chairman of Giorgio Armani Retail Srl and as CEO/chairman of various foreign group companies. He is passionate about sports, journalism, oenology and philosophy.