Armedangels appoints André Hennigers as Director Global Sales

Armedangels has a new Director Global Sales.

André Hennigers has been appointed to the role of Director Global Sales, the Cologne-based clothing retailer announced on Tuesday. In his new role, which he has held since September 15, the designated sales manager will be responsible for the strategic development and expansion of the sales business.

Henningers is taking over the position from Greta Meyza. She is leaving the company at the end of October of her own accord to pursue a new, exciting challenge, according to the announcement. According to her profile on the career network Linkedin, Meyza worked for the Cologne-based label for just over four years.

"I am delighted to be part of the Armedangels team and to support the company in its mission to make more sustainable fashion accessible to a wider audience," said the new Director of Global Sales. "Especially in a dynamic and growing area like this, there is still great potential that we can exploit together," said Hennigers about his new role.

Henningers, who is currently also a guest lecturer at the Munich International School of Management, was Managing Director of the Neuss-based men's fashion retailer Lerros until 2022. Previously, he held the role of Managing Director of Marc O'Polo Denim at the Stephanskirchen-based fashion retailer and held the title of Sales Director Central Europe at the US company Levi Strauss & Co.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.