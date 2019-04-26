Arnaud Bazin named to senior vice president role within Versace

Versace has announced Arnaud Bazin as its new senior vice president of collection merchandising. Bazin comes to Versace from Dior, where he held the role of managing director for leather goods, accessories and shoes for five and a half years.

The role of senior vice president for collection merchandising is a new one for Versace. Bazin's position, which he will assume May 2, will entail managing a range of product lines. He will report to CEO Jonathan Akeroyd.

Prior to his time with Dior, Bazin spent ten years with Chanel, holding a range of positions including marketing director for leather goods and merchandising director for Chanel fashion.