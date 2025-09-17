Arnault family appoints Veuve Clicquot CEO as Paris FC's managing director

Paris - The Arnault family, majority shareholder of Paris FC via its holding company Agache, has appointed the CEO of Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin (LVMH Group), Jean-Marc Gallot, as the football club's managing director. He will take up the position from October 1. The Ligue 1 club and the holding company announced the appointment in a statement on Wednesday.

Gallot, who spent twenty-two years at French billionaire Bernard Arnault's LVMH Group, succeeds Alexis de Seze. Pierre Ferracci will remain as the club's president, according to the statement from Paris FC and Agache.

Alexandre Battut, also from the LVMH Group, who spent "three years at PSG", will become Paris FC's chief financial officer. He will join the club in early November.

"It is with great pleasure and immense pride that I welcome these new individuals to the club. I hope they will quickly lead us to new horizons. Their experience and energy will greatly benefit Paris FC, given the significant number of ongoing projects," commented Ferracci, quoted in the statement.

Ferracci thanked de Seze "for having effectively led the negotiations for the extension of Paris FC's Orly complex and for the club's landing at the Jean-Bouin stadium" in southwest Paris, a stone's throw from the Parc des Princes.

Antoine Arnault, one of Bernard Arnault's sons, said he was counting on Gallot "to bring his dynamism and ambition to this wonderful project, which is only just beginning".

Paris FC's new managing director "has a close relationship with Antoine Arnault; they worked together at Louis Vuitton", commented a source close to the matter interviewed by AFP. "He is passionate about football and has Antoine Arnault's confidence", according to this source. Of his twenty-two years at LVMH, he spent eleven years managing Veuve Clicquot champagnes.

"This summer has been devoted to the work at the Jean-Bouin stadium and the team's training; now it's about governance and organisation", noted the source close to the matter. The club spent "around fifty million euros" on the summer transfer window, the source told AFP. During this transfer window, the club notably recruited Otavio, Pierre Lees-Melou, Kevin Trapp, Thibault de Smet, Moses Simon, Willem Geubbels and Nhoa Sangui.

Within the LVMH Group, Thomas Mulliez, president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Moët Hennessy, will replace Gallot at Veuve Clicquot from October 1, LVMH announced in a separate statement.

Laure Baume, president of Moët Hennessy Diageo France, will succeed Mulliez as president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Moët Hennessy.