Arne Arens named Global Brand President of The North Face brand

VF Corporation has appointed of Arne Arens to the position of Global Brand President, The North Face, effective immediately. In March of this year, Arens was named vice president and general manager, The North Face, Americas. He will continue to report to Scott Baxter, Vice President, VF and Group President, Outdoor & Action Sports Americas.

“Arne has continuously demonstrated his strong leadership skills and ability to drive value for The North Face brand,” said Baxter in a statement, adding, “I am confident that Arne’s passion for and deep understanding of the outdoor marketplace, coupled with his management expertise and operational agility, make him ideally suited to unlock new opportunities and accelerate growth for The North Face around the world.”

The company said, since joining VF in 2010, Arens led The North Face brand in EMEA where he oversaw sales, marketing, merchandising, product development and direct-to-consumer activities. In his most recent role as general manager of the Americas, he managed the brand’s Americas business and strategic initiatives for sales, merchandising and the direct-to-consumer business.

Prior to joining VF, Arens worked at Nike in Europe, where he spent eight years in marketing, sales and category roles. Before Nike, he served in consulting roles across a range of industries and geographies.

Picture:Facebook/The North Face