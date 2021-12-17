Arthur Lemoine named buying director of Galeries Lafayette

Galeries Lafayette has appointed Arthur Lemoine their new buying director. Lemoine will step into his new role on February 1. He succeeds Marianne Romestain. Lemoine will be responsible for Galeries Lafayette’s online and brick-and-mortar channels.

Lemoine is a longtime veteran of Galeries Lafayette and a longtime member of the group’s buying division. He spent several years developing the company’s beauty and food categories, and was also the managing director of watchmaking and jewelry activities since 2018. Since 2020, Lemoine has served on Galeries Lafayette’s executive board.

Romestain will continue with Galeries Lafayette in a new role as managing director of watchmaking and jewelry. These executive changes come as Galeries Lafayette celebrates its 120th year anniversary.