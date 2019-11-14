Ascena announces appointment of two senior executives

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. has announced the appointments of Justin MacFarlane as Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer, effective December 2, 2019 and promotion of Marisa Baldwin to Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Both MacFarlane and Baldwin, the company said in a statement, will report directly to Gary Muto, Chief Executive Officer of Ascena.

“Ascena has gone through a transformative year in fiscal 2019, making pivotal changes to position our company to deliver profitable growth and strengthen our focus on our customers. We are pleased with the progress we have made to date and Justin’s and Marisa’s appointments to these new roles will help support the continued execution of our strategy,” said Muto.

Ascena appoints two senior executives

MacFarlane, the company added, is a seasoned retail executive with more than 25 years of experience putting the customer first to drive retail growth. MacFarlane most recently served as the chief strategy, analytics and innovation officer at Macy’s, Inc., where he was responsible for Macy’s strategic development, customer insights, data analytics, innovation, pricing, replenishment, and the food and lease businesses. Previously, MacFarlane served in various leadership roles at Ann Inc. Additionally, he has served in leadership roles within the global retail practices of AlixPartners and Kurt Salmon Associates.

Baldwin, the company further said, has more than 25 years of experience in human resources. She joined the Ascena in 2009 and since that time, has held roles of increasing leadership within human resources. In 2015, she was promoted to senior vice president, human resources for Ascena’s Premium Fashion Segment (previously Ann Inc.) and since that time has led various centers of excellence within human resources, including talent strategy, communications, and charitable giving. Before joining Ascena, Baldwin served in HR leadership roles at Starbucks and Diageo, North America.

Picture:Facebook/carolina Hellal for Ann Taylor