Asda names new chief customer officer

Supermarket chain Asda has named former Morrisons’ executive Rachel Eyre as its new chief customer officer.

Eyre joins from Morrisons, where she was previously chief customer and marketing officer, and will be responsible for Asda’s customer service, brand, marketing, digital and PR activities.

Prior to joining Morrisons in 2021, Eyre held various senior marketing and commercial roles with Sainsbury’s and Barclays.

Eyre will join Asda upon completion of her notice period, succeeding former Asda chief customer officer David Hills, who announced that he was stepping down from the supermarket in March after 18 months.

Allan Leighton, executive chairman at Asda, said in a statement: “Rachel is an experienced leader with a strong track record in grocery retail and we are delighted to welcome her to Asda.

“She will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the customer voice is our driving purpose and demonstrating how Rollback and Asda Price are delivering good, honest value to them.”

Eyre added: “Asda is an iconic brand with a long heritage as a consumer champion. I look forward to working with Allan and the rest of the team to ensure the voice of the customer is the beating heart of Asda as we re-establish ourselves as the lowest-priced full service supermarket in the country.”