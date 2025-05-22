Ashwin Prasad appointed Tesco UK CEO as Matthew Barnes departs

Tesco today revealed a series of changes to its executive team, signalling a strategic shift as the company aims to build on its current market success. Matthew Barnes, the current UK CEO, has decided to step down from his role to pursue other opportunities, with his departure effective from June 30, 2025.

Taking over the helm of Tesco UK will be Ashwin Prasad, the current chief commercial officer for the Tesco Group. Prasad, who has been a member of the executive team since 2020, brings extensive retail and commercial experience to the position and will be responsible for continuing the momentum built under Barnes' leadership.

In a newly created role, Natasha Adams, the current CEO of Tesco Ireland & NI, has been appointed as chief strategy & transformation officer, effective from June 9. Succeeding Adams as the CEO of Tesco Ireland & NI is Geoff Byrne, who is being promoted from his current position as chief operating officer in Ireland.

All of these Executive roles will continue to report to Group CEO Ken Murphy.

Murphy expressed his gratitude to Matthew Barnes for his significant contributions to the UK business, highlighting his customer focus and operational improvements. He also voiced his confidence in Ashwin Prasad's ability to lead the UK operations, citing his strong track record. “Matthew leaves with our respect and sincere thanks for his contribution. Under his leadership, our business has gone from strength to strength,” Murphy said.

“Ashwin is an exceptional leader with a strong track record for delivering for our customers. His experience leading our product and customer strategy makes him the ideal person to take over as UK CEO,” he added.

Regarding the new Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer role, Murphy emphasized its importance in driving the company's strategic ambitions, welcoming Natasha Adams to the position. He also acknowledged Geoff Byrne's long and varied career within Tesco and his suitability for the Ireland & NI CEO role.