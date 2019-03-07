Asics names new marketing, merchandising and product boss

Sportswear brand Asics has named Gary Raucher as executive vice president of a new category organisation - marketing, merchandising and product.

As executive vice president of marketing, merchandising and product across the region, Rauncher, who was previously global head of marketing at TomTom, will focus on driving growth in running, core performance sports and sports style in EMEA.

Raucher has more than 20 years of marketing experience with a “proven track record of driving business transformation and growth,” stated Asics, as he was previously global head of brand and communications at Philips, and joins the sportswear brand from the strategic brand consultancy that he co-founded that works with brands to develop insight-led marketing strategies, drive consistent marketing activations and build world-class marketing capabilities.

Alistair Cameron, chief executive of Asics EMEA said in a statement: “Gary is a highly experienced marketing leader with an outstanding track record of building global brands. With Gary leading our new Category organisation, I am confident we will accelerate our future growth. The recent changes we have made to our organisation will enable us to drive category-specific strategies and take a more holistic view of the market.”

Image: courtesy of Asics