Asos announces CFO transition: Aaron Izzard to replace Dave Murray

Online fashion retailer Asos has announced a significant leadership transition set to take effect on July 1, 2025, with Aaron Izzard stepping into the role of chief financial officer and executive director.

He succeeds Dave Murray, who will be departing the company to pursue new opportunities after a handover period.

This strategic appointment signals the company’s shift from a period of financial turnaround to one focused on "sustained operational execution and long-term strategic growth," as highlighted by the company.

Aaron Izzard brings over two decades of experience in senior finance roles within the retail and e-commerce sectors. His tenure at Asos, most recently as director of group finance, has seen him "instrumental in driving a comprehensive cost-efficiency programme," according to the company, successfully refinancing the business and aligning financial investments with strategic priorities.

José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, Asos CEO, emphasized the importance of this transition, stating, "Now is the time to further strengthen our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth and better customer experiences." He added, "Aaron has a strong track record of delivering operational efficiency and strategic thinking which will be key to continuing our successful transformation."

Jørgen Lindemann, Asos chair, also welcomed Izzard to the board, saying, "This transition underscores ASOS' commitment to long-term strategic execution and value creation."

Both Calamonte and Lindemann extended their gratitude to Dave Murray for his crucial role in "helping lay the foundations for the next phase of our journey," acknowledging his contributions to making Asos "a significantly stronger and more resilient business."