Asos announces organisational restructuring to boost growth

Online fashion retailer Asos has announced a series of organisational changes aimed at aligning its structure with its strategy and customer-focused approach to driving growth.

CEO José Antonio Ramos Calamonte described the changes as a significant step forward for the company, stating: "These changes represent an exciting new chapter for Asos. By reorganising and focusing on our strengths, we're better equipped to seize opportunities and accelerate our growth."

As a tech-driven fashion business, Asos began its restructuring with the technology function in the first quarter of FY25. The company transitioned to a product operating model, establishing product development teams (PDTs) to enhance its technology capabilities. As part of this shift, Asos has hired over 100 additional software engineers and more than 40 product managers to lead these PDTs.

Further strengthening its technology division, Asos appointed Przemek Czarnecki as EVP Technology in February 2025, succeeding interim EVP Technology Hugh Williams. Czarnecki brings 30 years of experience in digital engineering and engineering management, having worked across Europe and the US, most recently as VP of Software Engineering at Zalando.

With the digital product and technology reorganisation complete, Asos is now restructuring other key areas of its business, including its commercial & customer functions and geography-based structure. As part of this change, Sean Trend, previously SVP North America, will take over as Managing Director, UK & US, while Jag Weatherley, formerly SVP Operations, will step into the role of Managing Director, Europe & Rest of World.

Additionally, Asos is streamlining its brand and creative functions. EVP Brand & Creative Vanessa Spence will lead the expanded division, while Michelle Wilson will head a newly formed cross-functional team supporting Topshop, Topman, and wholesale as Managing Director, Topshop & Topman. Wilson will also oversee Asos’ global wholesale business, which includes partnerships with Nordstrom (US), Reliance Retail (India), and Bestseller (Europe).

The company is also consolidating its people, corporate affairs, and strategy functions. Ras Vaghjiani will lead the combined division as EVP, supported by Rishi Sharma in his new role as SVP, Corporate Affairs & Strategy.

Asos stated that these changes, effective from April 2025, will streamline decision-making, empower teams, and enhance the company’s agility in responding to market opportunities.