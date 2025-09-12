Asos appoints Ben Blake as EVP, customer & commercial

Asos the online fashion retailer, has announced the appointment of Ben Blake to the newly created role of executive vice president, customer & commercial. This position is designed to merge the company's customer and commercial operations into a single team, with the goal of providing a more cohesive and engaging shopping experience. The move is central to Asos strategy to drive sustainable, profitable growth by aligning business functions with customer needs and commercial goals.

Blake is known for his extensive experience in scaling digital businesses and leading global teams. His background includes roles in performance marketing, brand strategy, product innovation, and pricing. He joins Asos from World of Books, where he was the chief commercial officer, focusing on accelerating digital performance and customer growth. Prior to that, Blake held senior positions at Expedia Group, including global CMO at Hotels.com.

In his new role, Blake will report directly to the company's CEO José Antonio Ramos. He will be responsible for leading several key areas, including global commercial & trading, customer, Asos media group, and customer care.

Ramos commented that Blake's appointment is a key part of strengthening the company's leadership team and that his experience and commercial mindset will be great assets. Blake himself expressed his enthusiasm for joining the company, stating that he is thrilled to be part of Asos's journey and looks forward to helping build customer experiences that truly connect.