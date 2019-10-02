Asos appoints four independent non-executive directors

Asos plc has announced the appointment of four independent non-executive directors including Karen Geary, Luke Jensen, Mai Fyfield and Eugenia Ulasewicz. The company said in a statement that these appointees bring with them a wealth of knowledge and skills across online retail, fashion, technology, logistics, international markets and people management to the board.

Commenting on the news board appointments, Adam Crozier, Chairman, Asos plc said: “On behalf of the board, I’d like to warmly welcome Karen, Luke, Mai and Eugenia to Asos. Their world-class experience, skills, and expertise will be essential in guiding the business through the next stage of global growth, fuelled by the substantial investments it has made over the past few years.”

Asos strengthens its board with four new members

Karen Geary, Asos said, has extensive experience in the technology industry following roles as chief human resources officer and non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee at Micro Focus International plc, chief people officer at Wandisco, Inc., and as chief people officer at The Sage Group plc. She has also been appointed to National Express Group plc with effect from October 1, 2019. Geary joins the Asos board and the remuneration, audit and nomination committees with immediate effect. On December 1, 2019, the company added, she will become Chair of the remuneration committee.

Luke Jensen has been CEO of Ocado Solutions since 2017 and joined the board of Ocado Group plc, the FTSE 100 listed online grocer and technology company, in 2018. He was previously senior advisor at Boston Consulting Group and group development director at J Sainsbury plc, where he was responsible for online and all customer facing digital activities. Jensen’s appointment to the board will be effective from November 1, 2019 and he will also join the audit and nomination committees.

Mai Fyfield was chief commercial and strategy officer at Sky, and currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Roku, the NASDAQ-listed TV streaming platform, BBC Commercial Holdings Limited, and Nationwide Building Society. Fyfield will also join the board on November 1, 2019 and will sit on the audit and remuneration committees.

Eugenia Ulasewicz was president of Americas for Burberry Group from 1998-2013 and previously held senior retail positions with Bloomingdale’s, Galeries Lafayette and Saks Fifth Avenue. She currently holds non-executive roles with FTSE 100 listed Bunzl plc, Signet Jewellers Limited, Vince Holding Corp, and Hudson Group Limited. Ulasewicz will join the board on April 16, 2020 and will sit on the audit and nomination committees.

The new board members Asos added, will take up of positions to be vacated by current non-executive directors, Hilary Riva and Rita Clifton, who both come to the end of their six-year tenures in April 2020.

Picture:Asos