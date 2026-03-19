Asos appoints Natasha Jeffers as managing director of global trading

British online fashion retailer Asos has announced the appointment of Natasha Jeffers to the newly created role of managing director of global trading.

Jeffers will oversee the global profit and loss (P&L) statement for the company across the UK, the US, the EU, and the rest of the world. Her remit includes regional trading, pricing and promotional strategy, and storefront optimisation to enhance the customer experience.

The appointment reflects an ongoing commitment by Asos to customer-centric growth. By consolidating these functions under one leader, the retailer aims to deliver a more cohesive global strategy.

Strategic leadership and international experience

Jeffers joins the company from the US technology giant Amazon, where she spent nearly nine years within its fashion division. During her final four years at Amazon Fashion, she served as a general manager leading operational improvements and cross-functional transformation across Europe.

This move marks a return to the British retailer for Jeffers, who previously held roles at the company earlier in her career. Her background combines deep e-commerce expertise with an analytical approach to multi-market environments.

Ben Blake, executive vice president (EVP) of customer and commercial at Asos, noted that the appointment strengthens the commercial leadership team. Blake stated that Jeffers’ ability to build high-performing trading teams will be invaluable as the group executes its strategy for sustainable, profitable growth.

Focus on data-led growth

The creation of this role follows a period of transition for the online pioneer as it seeks to streamline operations. Jeffers will report to Blake in her new capacity.

Commenting on her return to the business, Jeffers described the move as a full circle moment for her career. She expressed an intention to keep the customer at the heart of the next chapter of the company, guided by insights to improve service delivery.

The appointment is effective immediately as Asos continues to refine its global trading model to remain competitive in the digital fashion landscape.