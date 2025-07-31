Asos appoints Natasja Laheij as new chair

E-commerce retailer Asos has named Natasja Laheij as its new chair, a role she will take up from the publication of FY25 year end results. She succeeds Jørgen Lindemann, who will step down from the board following a handover period at the end of his current term.

Laheij joined the Asos board as an independent non-executive director in April 2023, and had served as chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. She was then appointed as senior independent director in February 2024.

To the board, Laheij brings 30 years of experience in international commercial and financial management across a variety of industries, having previously worked for the likes of Deloitte Australia; Amazon Fashion Europe, where she was chief financial officer; and Google EMEA, where she was CFO of platforms and devices.

Alongside Laheij, William Barker, who joined as non-executive director to Asos in September 2023, has been appointed to the new role of deputy chair, effective immediately. Barker’s experience spans capital allocations and scaling operations for competitive advantage, Asos said in a filing.

He is among the founding members of investment firm Camelot Capital Partners, Tapi Carpets & Floors, Re:Build Manufacturing and Slate Auto, all of which he also continues to serve as either a partner or executive for.

The process to find a new chair of the Audit Committee is currently underway. Jose Manuel Martínez Gutiérrez, meanwhile, will succeed Laheij as senior independent director.