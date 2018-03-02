Asos CFO Helen Ashton steps down

Asos has announced that Helen Ashton, the group's chief financial officer has decided to step down from the position. The company said, Nick Beighton, CEO and previously CFO of the company will look after Ashton's role until her replacement is identified.

Asos added that Ashton will retire from the board on April 30, 2018 but will remain in employment until August 31, 2018 to ensure an orderly handover. The board has expressed its appreciation for the contribution that Helen has made to the group.

In its recent trading update, Asos posted 30 percent rise in retail sales on a reported basis and 28 percent in constant currency for the four months ending December 31, 2017 to 790.4 million pounds. The had company said that it witnessed accelerated performance in the UK with retail sales growth of 23 percent in a challenging market.