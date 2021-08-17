Asos chairman Adam Crozier steps down

Asos plc’s chairman Adam Crozier is stepping down from the company’s board, having accepted the role of chairman of BT Group plc.

The company said in a statement that the process to find a new chair has commenced and Crozier will remain on the board and continue as chairman until November 28, 2021, which marks the end of his three-year term of office.

Crozier was appointed as chair and non-executive director on November 29, 2018. He brought extensive boardroom experience to Asos, with directorships of Saatchi & Saatchi, Vue International, G4S, the Football Association, the Royal Mail and ITV plc, where he served as CEO until June 2017.

He also joined the Whitbread PLC board in April 2017, becoming senior independent director in September 2017 and chair in February 2018.