Asos ropes in Jo Butler as Chief People Officer

Asos has announced the appointment of Jo Butler as Chief People Officer, the latest in a series of hires designed to strengthen the executive team and ensure the company has the strategic capability required for the next stage of growth. The company said in a statement that an experienced HR director, with tenures at companies including Mitie Group PLC, Itsu and Sainsbury’s, Butler will join Asos on 21st April 2020 and will be part of the executive committee reporting directly into Nick Beighton, Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on the new recruitment, Beighton said in a statement: “Jo’s depth of experience delivering successful, transformational people strategies for listed companies will be invaluable to our ever-evolving, fast-growing business.”

Asos appoints chief people officer

Butler is the second addition to the Asos executive committee in recent months, following the arrival of Robert Birge as Chief Growth Officer in December. The company added that she will play a critical role in Asos’s ongoing development, leading a team to deliver Asos’s people strategy and employer value proposition and support the transformation of the business’s organisational design and culture.

Most recently, Butler spent two years on the executive committee of Mitie, the FTSE-350 listed professional services group. As group HR director, she led a team of 160 across six business units, delivering transformational culture change across the company. Her efforts there earned her a place on the Financial Times’ Most Influential Women in Engineering list. Butler has also served as group HR director for Itsu and has held numerous senior roles at Sainsbury’s, both in the UK and China. Prior to that she worked for a number of years at Santander UK.

Jo Butler added: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Asos, returning to the sector I love, and to be given the challenge of driving forward a people programme that will embed a high-performance culture right across the organisation.”

Picture:Facebook/Asos