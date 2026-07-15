Asos welcomes back Lizzie Jones as global head of trading

UK e-commerce platform Asos has appointed Lizzie Jones as its new global head of trading. Jones returns to the fashion retailer after a 20-year departure, following an extensive career at US technology giant Amazon.

In the new role, Jones will be responsible for leading global trading across market trading, digital trading, and onsite content and marketing. The remit of the executive involves defining the global trading strategy, accelerating topline growth, and building a high-performance operating rhythm. The strategy focuses on driving commercial performance through data-led decision making, local relevance, and cross-functional execution.

Return to fashion retailer

Jones previously worked at Asos from October 2004 to February 2009 as a footwear buyer. During that four-year tenure, the executive launched a comprehensive footwear range focused on own-buy products, managed open-to-buy inventory optimization, and collaborated with design teams to develop 400 seasonal options.

“It's fantastic to be back at a company that continues to redefine fashion for customers around the world,” Jones announced through a LinkedIn post. “A lot has changed since my first stint here 20 years ago, but one thing hasn't—the infectious energy, ambition and pace that make Asos such a special place to work.”

Career history at Amazon

Prior to returning to the online retailer, Jones spent nearly 12 years at Amazon in various senior leadership positions. Most recently, from November 2024 to June 2026, the executive served as the general manager and commercial leader for shoes in the London area. In that role, Jones led a team of 66 professionals across multiple markets, managed relationships with 45 vendors generating over one billion dollars in revenue, and achieved an 8.6 percent year-over-year growth rate.

Before managing the footwear department, Jones worked as the general manager and commercial leader for apparel between April 2022 and November 2024. In that position, the executive managed relationships with 68 vendors overseeing annual gross merchandise sales, and improved vendor satisfaction by 70 basis points YoY for more than 3,000 European vendors.

Earlier roles at the technology firm included general manager and commercial leader for non-clothing, where Jones achieved half a billion dollars in annual gross merchandise sales, alongside positions as manager of vendor management for European sports shoes, senior vendor manager for apparel, and senior vendor manager for womenswear shoes. The career history of the executive also includes buying roles at UK retailers Soletrader and Internacionale Retail Ltd, supermarket chain Tesco, and high street brand Miss Selfridge.