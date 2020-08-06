Athleta appoints Tom Herbst as interim CMO

Tom Herbst has been named interim chief marketing officer of Athleta, the Gap Inc.-owned women's athleticwear brand. Herbst will lead the marketing team and drive strategies as the company continues its search to fill the role permanently, as Retail Dive originally reported.

Herbst joined Athleya last week after serving in the same position at The North Face for three years.

Athleta has been looking for a new CMO since Sheila Shekar Pollak departed the company last month after nine years in various roles with Athleta, 16 years with Gap Inc.