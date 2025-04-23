Australian designer Aurelio Costarella passes away age 60

Australian designer Aurelio Costarella has passed away at age 60 after a fight with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare, untreatable, and fast-progressing brain disorder that also took the life of his sister, Gracie.

One of the most successful designers in Western Australia, Costarella was born in Perth to Sicilian parents. His Italian roots are said to have played a significant role in his romantic, refined, and elegant discernment, as well as his love for fine craftsmanship.

Self-taught, Costarella started exploring fashion in his second year studying architecture at Curtin University in Perth, he eventually landed his first stockist at the local boutique Crème Soda. His early success in fashion led him to leave his architecture studies behind and pursue design full-time. Opening his own eponymous brand in 1983, by 1987, he had invested in and eventually taken over Crème Soda, going on to open several boutiques.

In 1991, he launched his first store under the Ray Costarella name on Bayview Terrace in Claremont, followed by a location in Sydney’s Strand Arcade. He would go on to make his debut at Australian Fashion Week in the event’s Next Gen, emerging designer showcase, taking on his full name and role as a couturier.

Costarella would go on to rise to international acclaim, showing on schedule at Australian Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week for a number of seasons. His designs have been worn by royalty and celebrities alike, including the likes of Queen Mary of Denmark, Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Dita Von Teese, Rihanna, and Geri Halliwell.

In March 2007, Costarella’s company was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange to help fund global expansion, but it debuted at a loss and was delisted in 2009. At the brand’s peak, it was sold at Barneys New York, Harvey Nichols, Henri Bendel, and Villa Moda, next to 100 stockists across Australia.

In 2017, facing a tough retail climate and personal mental health challenges, he closed his business to dedicate himself to art, offering fine art, wallpaper, and home decor products. Costarella’s contributions to design were later recognized with his 2016 induction into the Design Institute of Australia Hall of Fame.

His work is featured in major Australian collections, including The Powerhouse Ultimo, the National Gallery of Victoria, and the Western Australian Museum, which held a 30-year retrospective of his career in 2013.

Outside of fashion, Costarella was an ambassador for Lifeline Australia and an outspoken advocate for mental health, drawing from his own well-known experiences. Tributes on his Instagram remember him not just for his talent but for his kindness and support toward up-and-coming designers.