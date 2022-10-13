Australian Fashion Laureate announces 2022 finalists

IMG has announced the finalists of the 2022 Australian Fashion Laureate, which honours “exceptional” Australian designers, creatives, innovators, and leaders.

The Australian Fashion Laureate awards are the country’s highest fashion accolades and recognise excellence across categories including Designer of the Year, Emerging Designer of the Year, Indigenous Designer of the Year, Sustainable Innovation of the Year, and People’s Choice. There is also the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Finalists for the Designer of the Year accolade include Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman from Camilla and Marc, Aje duo Adrian Norris and Edwina Forest, Christopher Esber and Rachel Gilbert.

For the Emerging Designer of the Year award, Jordan Dalah will take on tough competition from Alix Higgins, Alémais creative director Lesleigh Jermanus, and Jordan Gogos from Iordanes Spyridon Gogos.

While Indigenous Designer of the Year has nominated Ngali’s Denni Francisco, Clothing The Gaps co-founder Laura Thompson, Aarli designer TJ Cowlishaw, and Liandra Gaykamangu of Liandra Swim.

This year’s Sustainable Innovation of the Year will be contested by Bianca Spender, Kit Willow of KITX, Matt Jenson from M.J. Bale, and Sarah and Sebastian duo Sarah Munro and Robert Sebastian.

Fashion fans can also vote for their favourite Australian designer for the People’s Choice Award until November 4.

Natalie Xenita, vice president-managing director of IMG’s fashion events and properties, Asia-Pacific, said in a statement: “The Australian Fashion Laureate celebrates the hard work and creativity of Australia’s top designers and their role in the growth and global recognition of Australian fashion.

“It’s fantastic to see designers that have emerged through Afterpay Australian Fashion Week go on to be recognised at the Laureate. This year’s group of finalists have demonstrated excellence in their craft and have been purposeful in utilising their platforms and influence to communicate important social, cultural, and environmental messages.”

Winners will be announced for the 15th Australian Fashion Laureate at an intimate ceremony in Sydney on November 22.

The Carla Zampatti Award for Excellence in Leadership, created in tribute to the late fashion designer and businesswoman, will be announced at the opening night of Zampatti’s retrospective exhibition at the Powerhouse Ultimo on November 23.