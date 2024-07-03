Authentic appoints Jeff Daggett to drive growth in Japan

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, entertainment and marketing platform, has appointed Jeff Daggett as senior vice president – head of Japan to accelerate growth and fortify market presence in Japan.

With more than three decades of industry experience, Daggett has been brought on to strengthen Authentic’s foothold presence and drive brand growth within the Japanese market.

Wesley Chu, regional president of APAC at Authentic, said in a statement: “Jeff's extensive industry experience and proven track record make him an ideal leader to drive Authentic's expansion across Japan.

“We are excited to welcome his strategic vision and comprehensive understanding of the market, which will not only enhance the visibility of our brands, but also fuel significant growth across this pivotal market.”

Daggett is a seasoned executive and has worked for brands including Gap, Levi’s, Nike and Vodafone. He will be based in Tokyo and will report directly to Wesley Chu.

On joining Authentic, Daggett added: “I am thrilled to join Authentic and lead its efforts in Japan. Its iconic brands resonate deeply with Japanese consumers, presenting an incredible opportunity for growth. I’m looking forward to forging new partnerships and driving brand success in this highly engaged market.”