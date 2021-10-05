Authentic Brands Group appoints new president for Latin America

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has confirmed that Joseph N. Zarro has rejoined the company as president of Latin America (LATAM) to spearhead the development and expansion of its brands in the region.

Zarro was most recently principal of Zarro and Partners, LLC, where he consulted on business and legal affairs for a variety of consumer product brands. He previously served as senior vice president of business development and legal affairs at ABG and spent five years as vice president of global licensing at LVMH, leading the Donna Karan and DKNY businesses in Japan.

In this newly established leadership role, Zarro will be building on ABG’s work in LATAM, focusing on generating growth opportunities for the portfolio across the region. In August 2019, ABG opened its Mexico City headquarters, housing teams focusing on business development, brand management and marketing.

Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle, chief brand officer of ABG, said in a statement: “Joseph was an integral member of our team during his prior tenure at ABG, and we are very pleased to welcome him back to the company.

“We are confident that Joe’s winning combination of strong leadership, integrity and tenacity will continue to drive ABG’s commitment to brand growth in Latin America.”

Commenting on his appointment, Zarro added: “ABG has grown tremendously over the last few years, and I’m thrilled to rejoin the team in a greater capacity. My passion has always been centred around securing the right partnerships to bring iconic brands to new international audiences. I’m excited to join the Latin Americas team to fuel ongoing business and uncover new opportunities.”