Authentic Brands Group appoints new Reebok CEO

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has tapped Todd Krinsky as the new CEO of Reebok after acquiring the brand earlier this year.

A Reebok veteran, Krinsky joined the US sportswear label in 1992 as an intern before working his way up the ranks to be appointed this year as vice president of the Reebok Design Group, where he oversaw product management and design of the brand’s footwear and apparel.

He has also been credited with spearheading the Boston, Massachusetts-based brand’s Classics business.

“I live and breathe the brand,” Krinsky said in an interview with WWD. “I look forward to working with the entire Reebok team to unleash the full potential of Reebok worldwide.”

He added: “We’re ushering in a new era at Reebok with ABG so the timing is right” for a change in management.

New chair at ABG

Krinsky replaces current Reebok chief Matt O’Toole who has helmed the business for the past 15 years but who will join parent company ABG as executive chair in 2023.

The leadership changes come after ABG completed its acquisition of Reebok from German sports giant Adidas at the beginning of the year.

“We’re having a great moment right now,” incoming CEO Krinsky said. “We’re one of the few brands to grow market share in the fourth quarter of last year and the first half of this year.”

That strong performance was fueled by the popularity of Reebok’s Classics and Training collections, which grew “exponentially” during that period.

Looking ahead, Krinsky said the company wants to “reinterpret sports”. “We’re going to take a methodical approach and return to our rightful place as a true sport style brand,” he said.

He also added that the brand will focus on fewer but bigger collaborations in the future.