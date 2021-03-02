AWWG names Laura Fernandez Plaza as Chief Business Officer

Laura Fernandez Plaza, former chief transformation officer (CTO) at AWWG, the global fashion group incorporating iconic brands, Pepe Jeans, Hackett and Façonnable, has been promoted to a newly created role of Chief Business Officer (CBO).

In her new position, the company said in a statement, Plaza will report directly to the group CEO, Marcella Wartenbergh, and play a key function in the business, working hand in hand with her to focus on rolling out and developing the group’s five key priorities: product, brand, distribution, digitalization and people.

Prior to assuming this new role, Plaza has served in different job titles within the Pepe Jeans group, during her 14 years at the company, before taking over the position as CTO since 2019.

Commenting on Plaza’s appointment as CBO, Wartenbergh said: “I’m extremely motivated with this structural makeover. Laura’s new appointment marks an important step in our journey, and I am sure she will reinforce our group vision, creating brand equity by empowering transformation.”

Plaza, the company added, Plaza has a financial background, having previously worked for PwC before joining AWWG in 2006. Once in the group, she has always held positions in project management and the development area. The new position will see her collaborating directly with the executive team to ensure the implementation of strategies and initiatives, enabling a more streamlined and agile decision-making process.