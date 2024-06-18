Axel Arigato appoints new creative director

Swedish footwear and fashion brand Axel Arigato has named Jens Werner as its new creative director.

Werner, who previously held the role of head of ready-to-wear at Axel Arigato between 2021-2023, will succeed predecessor and brand co-founder Max Svärdh to oversee the designs of both the footwear and ready-to-wear collections, as well as all creative output from the brand.

In a statement, Axel Arigato said that Werner is a self-taught designer with a background in skate and a love of minimal design, which “will inform part of his new creative vision” for the Swedish brand.

He has previously held positions at Adidas, where he worked on the Y-3 line alongside fashion collaborations. While at the German sportswear brand he worked with Japanese Yohji Yamamoto’s team and honed his skills in reduction, silhouette play and attention to detail.

Werner was also previously the design director of Tory Sport, part of the Tory Burch collection, and was creative director at Swedish brand J.Lindeberg.

Albin Johansson, chief executive at Axel Arigato, said: "Across the last three years, Jens has been a pivotal force in shaping Axel Arigato.

“His appointment to creative director comes at a time of radical growth and transformation for the brand. We're excited to see his new creative vision come to life and to start this next step of the journey together."

Following the appointment, Svärdh, who co-founded the brand in 2014 alongside Albin Johansson, will continue to support the brand as a board member and co-owner.