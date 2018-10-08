Axel Keller is the new CEO of Jil Sander

German fashion house Jil Sander has promoted Axel Keller from the role of commercial director to CEO, according to WWD. Keller joined the brand in February from Balenciaga, where he held the role of commercial director for 15 years.

Keller is succeeding Alessandra Betari, who was the brand’s CEO since 2016. She will now move to the role of Vice-President at Jil Sander’s parent company, Oxford Luxury Group. “These changes actually are in evidence of the desire to grow both the Jil Sander brand the whole group, which is constantly evolving”, said Bettari to WWD.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Italy, Jil Sander currently operates 11 boutiques around the world, including New York, Paris and Milan.