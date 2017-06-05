Ayub Mohamed named president of Tory Sport

Tory Burch is moving full speed ahead with her Tory Sport line. Today, her company Tory Burch LLC, announced that Ayub Mohamed has been president of Tory Sport. Mohamed will report directly to Tory Burch and Robert Isen, the company's chief legal officer and president of corporate development.

Prior to Mohamed's appointment, Isen was interim president of Tory Sport.

Mohamed's appointment is effective immediately.

Previously, Mohamed was executive vice president of merchandising at DKNY, prior to that, he held leadership roles at Givenchy and Levi Strauss & Co.

“Tory is a pioneering force in women’s fashion and has established a very successful global brand that continues to evolve and grow,” said Mohamed in a statement. He also added that he looks forward to working closely with Burch, Isen and the Tory Sport team to grow the Tory Sport brand.

“As Sport approaches its second anniversary, the brand is gaining traction and resonating with customers,” said Burch in a statement. “Ayub’s vast experience leading global retail brands and his innovative mind-set will be invaluable as we continue to grow and scale the business.”

Launched in 2015, Tory Sport has been a growing part of Burch's billion dollar business. With men's and women's sports apparel sales seeing consistent growth over the past several years. Mohamed's expertise in brand development and management will help steer Tory Sport's growth as they attempt to make it a major player in the luxury athleisure space.