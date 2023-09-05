AZ Factory design heads helm 'guest amigo' duties for upcoming show

In what has come as a slight pivot away from AZ Factory’s typical ‘guest amigo’ concept, the fashion house has now named two of its in-house designers to helm the role for its upcoming show in Paris on October 2.

Norman René Devera and Peter Movrin, designers that had been handpicked by the late Alber Elbaz, are taking on the duties of the Richemont-owned brand’s spring 2024 collection.

The group’s executive Mauro Grimaldi confirmed the selection in a statement to WWD, where he noted: “Instead of looking outside for talent, we decided to give an opportunity to the heads of our design team.”

Grimaldi added: “They’re doing their own collection, not a studio collection… It’s the first time they’ll express their point of view.”

The duo’s collection, dubbed ‘AZ Factory by Them’, will be revealed during Paris Fashion Week, as the brand stated that it wanted to celebrate its “extraordinary in-house team”.

In past seasons following the founder’s death in April 2021, AZ Factory has typically looked to outside talent to collaborate with its own design team, with previous designers having included Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy, Thebe Magugu, Lutz Huelle and the duo behind Ester Manas.

Both Devera and Movrin have also worked alongside emerging designers that have offered their own perspective for the house, such as Lora Sonney and Tennessy Thoreson.