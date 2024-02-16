Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez among Met Gala co-hosts

Showbiz A-listers Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth will be the co-hosts of this year's Met Gala, one of the highlights of the New York social calendar, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Thursday.

They will join Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour in hosting the May 6 gala, which sees the entertainment world's brightest stars parade through the museum in extravagant outfits, and marks the opening of the annual exhibit at the Met's Costume Institute.

The evening's dress code will be "The Garden of Time" -- which draws inspiration from the 1962 short story of the same name written by English writer J.G. Ballard, and is in essence about the ephemeral nature of beauty.

The theme parallels the show "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," an exhibit that will focus on the most fragile pieces of the Costume Institute's vast collection "visually united by iconography related to nature."

It will be on view to the public from May 10 through September 2.

The Costume Institute relies on the Met Gala to fund its work, including exhibitions and acquisitions.

The gala was first held in 1948 and for decades was reserved for New York high society. Wintour, the high priestess of fashion, took over the show in the 1990s, transforming the party into a catwalk for the rich and famous.

It's also become a social media extravaganza -- both the gala and the exhibit are co-sponsored by TikTok.(AFP)