Baffin appoints new vice president of marketing

Canadian cold-weather footwear and apparel specialist Baffin has named Jessica Liut as vice president of marketing to reinforce its leadership team as it looks to focus on brand growth, market expansion, and enhanced integration across commercial teams.

Liut, who joined Baffin in 2020, most recently served as director of marketing, and is described by the brand as having played a “pivotal role in advancing brand visibility and fostering meaningful connections with consumers, while deepening support for wholesale and retail partners”.

In her new role, Liut will continue to lead Baffin's marketing and e-commerce departments, while also overseeing customer experience, tasked with driving alignment between brand communications, commercial operations, and end-user engagement.

Mark Hubner, senior vice-president at Baffin, said in a statement: "Jessica has proven herself a dynamic leader, whose ability to balance creative vision with commercial strategy has elevated Baffin's standing across every channel.

“She is also a champion of culture and citizenship within our organisation, a people-first leader whose adaptability and authenticity inspire those around her."

Commenting on her new role, Liut added: "For the last five years, I have had the privilege of helping tell Baffin's story, one rooted in innovation, community and adventure. Each milestone has been part of an incredible journey, and every experience has strengthened my belief in what makes this company so special.

"I'm honoured to take on this new responsibility and am excited for the next chapter, as we continue creating moments that matter and sparking exploration."

Based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, Baffin is focused on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. The brand has a longstanding presence in Canada and the US, and earlier this year, it launched direct-to-consumer international shipping to the UK, France, Germany, and Italy. Baffin is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.