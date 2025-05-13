Balenciaga appoints Nathalie Raynaud as Deputy CEO

Before the highly anticipated appointment of a new creative director, Balenciaga announced a new deputy CEO.

Nathalie Raynaud, previously chief product officer at the house, was appointed to the new position of deputy CEO with immediate effect, according to industry magazine Women’s Wear Daily on Tuesday. In her new role, she will report directly to chief executive officer Gianfranco Gianangeli. Balenciaga's parent company Kering has not yet responded to FashionUnited's request.

Raynaud had been chief product officer at Balenciaga since joining in 2021 and played a key role in the successful launch of new bag lines. This was an important highlight for the label, as accessories have proven to be a growth area in an otherwise challenging luxury environment. She succeeds Laura du Rusquec, who left the company last year to become CEO of Scandinavian label Ganni.

Prior to joining Balenciaga, Raynaud was accessories director at French fashion house Lanvin, according to her profile on the careers network. Before that, she headed the accessories division at SMCP and held various senior positions in product and marketing for women's leather goods and accessories at Louis Vuitton for over eight years. She began her career at Christian Dior Couture in 2006.