Balenciaga CEO joins Kering’s Executive Committee

Cédric Charbit, CEO of Balenciaga, is soon to take an additional role within French conglomerate Kering, which owns the label. From July 1, Charbit will join the group’s Executive Committee, alongside Chairman François-Henri Pinault, COO Jean-FRançois Palus, CFO Jean-Marc Duplaix and several other members of the company’s top management team.

Charbit, who joined Balenciaga in 2016 from Saint Laurent, where he served as Executive Vice President of Products and Communications, has led a period of strong growth for the label. Although Gucci is Kering’s fastest growing fashion house, Balenciaga comes at a close second following the appointment of Demna Gvasalia to the role of Creative Director and the expansion of the label’s distribution and product offering.

Charbit started his career in 2001 at Printemps as a buyer for the luxury division, working his way up to the roles of General Merchandise Manager and Deputy Director, after which he moved on to Pucci as Deputy Chief Executive and then to Saint Laurent.