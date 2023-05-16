Bally’s creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor steps down

Swiss luxury brand Bally has announced that it has made a “mutual decision” to part ways with its creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor.

In a statement, Bally CEO Nicolas Girotto thanked Villaseñor for his creative contributions during his time at the company, adding: “His passion, energy, and creativity helped catapult Bally back into the spotlight, further rejuvenating the brand’s 170-year legacy through a modern, glamorous lens. I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his creative journey.”

Villaseñor first joined Bally in January 2022, taking on the role to oversee creative direction across the brand, with his debut coming in spring/summer 2023.

He entered Bally from his own brand Rhude, where he had been at the creative helm since founding the label in 2015, for which he focused on an identity based around merging luxury with streetwear.

Villaseñor departs just over one year on from joining

On his appointment at Bally, Villaseñor had been tasked by Girotto with moving the company into “the next level” and evolving its “contemporary relevance” while maintaining its core values.

During this period, Villaseñor presented shows at Milan Fashion Week 20 years on from the brand’s last fashion week appearance and had continued to work on the brand’s identity.

Speaking on his departure, the designer said: “My experience at Bally has been an incredible honour. I wish the brand nothing but the best in all its future endeavours and look forward to enjoying its next creative chapter.”

Bally said that its design studio would continue to carry the direction of the brand forward until a new creative organisation was announced.

Villaseñor’s exit comes after Bally announced a long-term collaboration with actor Adrien Brody, who will be working with the brand on a series of capsule collections for ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, bags and accessories.

Through the collaboration, the brand said that Brody, who would be making his fashion design debut with the collections, would aim to showcase Bally’s heritage while “applying his artistic sensibility”.