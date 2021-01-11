Balmain names new chief commercial officer

Balmain has named a new chief commercial officer. Matthieu Petri, the former retail director of LVMH-owned jewelry brand Chaumet, will be stepping into his new role at Balmain effective immediately. Petri will report to Balmain’s CEO Jean-Jacques Guével.

In his new role, Petri will be responsible for optimizing Balmain’s distribution channel and handling the brand image for retail. Although he joins the Balmain team from LVMH, Petri originally began his career outside of fashion. After graduating from ESSEC Business School, he was an assistant marketing manager at Bouygues Telecom. After that, he spent five years as a product leader at Boston Consulting Group.

Petri joined LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 2020 as a senior project manage and climbed his way up the ranks to become retail director of Chaumet. Balmain, which in 2016 was acquired by Mayhoola, has been focused on growing its retail footprint. In 2019, they opened a flagship store on New York’s famed Madison Avenue. The new store marks their second largest flagship in the world.