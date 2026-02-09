Barbara Horspool to lead creative direction at Fairfax & Favor

British fashion veteran Barbara Horspool has officially joined luxury countrywear label Fairfax & Favor as its new chief creative officer. She shared the news of her move to the luxury countrywear brand on LinkedIn.

A prominent figure in the UK retail landscape, Horspool brings an extensive pedigree to the Norfolk-based brand, having previously served as chief product officer at The White Company for 10 years. Her career also includes high-level creative tenures at major British institutions such as Marks & Spencer, New Look, and Jigsaw.

While stepping into this new leadership role, Horspool remains involved with Mamu, the premium loungewear and sleepwear brand she co-founded last year with her daughter, Talula Horspool. Under their ongoing partnership, the younger Horspool will transition into a more hands-on operational role within the business. Meanwhile, Barbara Horspool continues to provide high-level oversight across the entire product lifecycle, from initial design concepts to sourcing and procurement.

The appointment marks a significant move for Fairfax & Favor, which has grown steadily since its 2013 founding by childhood friends Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker. Known for its “modern rural living” aesthetic, the brand bridges the gap between countryside utility and urban style. Its prestige is further bolstered by a long-standing association with brand ambassador and equestrian Zara Tindall.

Currently, the company maintains a robust physical presence with nine stores across key UK counties—including Norfolk, Gloucestershire, and Yorkshire—alongside an extensive wholesale network and a direct-to-consumer (D2C) website. Horspool’s arrival is expected to further refine the creative direction of footwear, clothing, and accessory lines as the brand continues to scale.